First Alert Forecast: Warm weather this week with limited rain chances for now...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our area of high pressure that is just to our east today will be slowly progressing off to the east as we head later in the week and that will bring us southerly winds and more moisture into the area. Now the high will be close enough that much of our week will remain on the drier and warmer side, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoons with the added daytime heating. The chance of rain will be 10% or less now through Friday.
High temperatures this week will climb into the middle and upper 70′s and some of us may very well reach the 80′s Thursday and Friday afternoon. Morning lows will reach the 50s through Wednesday, but the second-half of the week will see lows only in the 60s. These values are above normal with the average high only in the low 70s and average lows in the low 50s.
Changes arrive this weekend as our high begins to weaken and work farther east and that will allow for a dip in the jet stream and a cold front to move in bringing us showers and a few storms. A few showers will be possible Saturday at 20%, but the chance increases to 40% on Sunday.
We will get a slight break in the rain Monday, but rain chances may return next week ahead of another cold front. So far no signs of severe weather with these fronts, though that is something we have to watch for this time of year. We will continue to monitor the situation and will keep you updated if anything changes.
Chief Meteorologist Wade Hampton
