First Alert Forecast: Warm weather this week with limited rain chances for now...

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Our area of high pressure that is just to our east today will be slowly progressing off to the east as we head later in the week and that will bring us southerly winds and more moisture into the area. Now the high will be close enough that much of our week will remain on the drier and warmer side, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoons with the added daytime heating. The chance of rain will be 10% or less now through Friday.