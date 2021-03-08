FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start, plenty of sunshine warms us into the afternoon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - We’re off to a chilly start on this Monday morning as temperatures have fallen back into the lower 40′s for areas north of I-10 and into the middle 40′s along and south. Plenty of sunshine will be returning as we head into the afternoon and that will allow us to warm quickly and that will be the common theme as we head into the week as we see sunshine with some clouds mixed at times with warm afternoons.
A light jacket will be needed as you head out the door this morning with the cool start, but you won’t need to keep that for the afternoon as we warm quickly after the sun comes up. Make sure to grab a pair of sunglasses as well because we will see plenty of that for the afternoon and that will allow our temperatures to climb back into the lower 70′s. If you enjoyed being outside during the weekend then you may want to grab some lunch and eat it outside or maybe just sit on the back porch after work and enjoy the beautiful weather that we will be seeing for the majority of the week. High pressure will be remaining our primary weather maker for the first half and into the middle of the week before we see more subtle changes into the weekend.
Our area of high pressure that is just to our east today will be slowly progressing off to the east as we head later in the week and that will bring us southerly winds and more moisture into the area. Now the high will be close enough that much of our week will remain on the drier and warmer side, but a few isolated showers can’t be ruled out during the afternoons with the added daytime heating. Highs this week will climbing into the middle and upper 70′s by Thursday and some of us may very well reach the 80′s Thursday and Friday afternoon. Clouds will be around from time to time as well, but any outdoor activities look to be just fine.
Mild nights will persist as well with lows back into the upper 50′s and lower 60′s, so it will be perfect to open up the windows if you can and let the cooler air filter in at night. Into next weekend our high begins to weaken and work farther east and that will allow for a dip in the jet stream and a cold front to move in bringing us showers and a few storms. As of now enjoy the nice weather ahead for this week and have a great Monday!
Meteorologist Jacob Durham
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.