FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A chilly start, plenty of sunshine warms us into the afternoon

A light jacket will be needed as you head out the door this morning with the cool start, but you won’t need to keep that for the afternoon as we warm quickly after the sun comes up. Make sure to grab a pair of sunglasses as well because we will see plenty of that for the afternoon and that will allow our temperatures to climb back into the lower 70′s. If you enjoyed being outside during the weekend then you may want to grab some lunch and eat it outside or maybe just sit on the back porch after work and enjoy the beautiful weather that we will be seeing for the majority of the week. High pressure will be remaining our primary weather maker for the first half and into the middle of the week before we see more subtle changes into the weekend.