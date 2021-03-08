Deputy’s gun accidentally discharges during struggle

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - A deputy’s gun accidentally discharged while they were attempting to detain a person in Sulphur Sunday evening, authorities confirm.
Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to the area of 210 in Sulphur around 6 p.m. in reference to a mental health call, according to Kayla Vincent, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman.
A deputy saw the man’s truck at a business on South Beglis Parkway, but when the deputy came into contact with him, he became irate, Vincent said.
“The deputy attempted to detain him for safety reasons, at which time he began to physically resist and a struggle ensued,” Vincent said. “During the struggle to detain the man, the deputy’s duty weapon was accidentally discharged. Shortly after the deputy was able to deploy a Taser, at which time the man began to comply, and was taken into custody.”
Emergency medical personnel checked the man at the scene and cleared him, Vincent said. The man was issued a misdemeanor summons for battery of a police officer and later transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.
There will be an internal investigation into the incident, Vincent said.
