Calcasieu Parish Public Library opens “Express Libraries” at damaged branches

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Public Library has announced that it will be opening “Express Libraries” at the three branch locations that received heavy damage from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.
The branches that will be receiving the Express Libraries are as follows:
- Moss Bluff Library on 261 Parish Road, Moss Bluff, LA 70611
- Epps Memorial Library on 1320 N. Simmons St., Lake Charles, LA 70601
- Fontenot Memorial Library on 1601 Loree St. Vinton, LA 70668
The Express Library for the Fontenot Memorial library will be next to the future home of the Vinton Public Library. To access this location you can drive in the alley on the west side of the building.
Because of the size and limited space of the Express Libraries and Covid-19 safety measures, occupancy will be limited to five people at a time. Public computers are set up in the libraries, as well as printers/copiers and a small collection of books. Due to the limited space, patrons are highly encouraged to utilize the Curbside Pickup for their library items.
Wi-Fi is available both in the Express buildings and also in the parking lots.
Hours of operation are:
- Epps Memorial Library: Monday – Friday, 10a - 6p and Saturday, 10a - 2p.
- Moss Bluff Library: Monday – Friday, 9a - 6p and Saturday, 10a - 2p.
- Fontenot Memorial Library: Monday-Friday, 9a-5p. (Once daylight savings time begins, the Fontenot branch will be open from Monday-Friday, 9a-6p.)
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.