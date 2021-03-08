Bulldogs complete sweep over Cowboys with 14-4 win

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech scored five runs in the first inning, knocked around 18 hits, and defeated McNeese 14-4 in eight innings to complete a three-game weekend sweep.
The loss dropped the Cowboys to 5-6 on the season while Louisiana Tech improved to 7-3 while remaining unbeaten at home.
Cowboy starter Christian Vega (0-1) took the loss on the mound after he gave up six runs, five earned, on seven hits in two innings of work.
The Bulldogs wasted little time in getting on the board with a 5-run first. The first three batters reached base on two hits and a McNeese error. The big blast came off the bat of designated hitter Manny Garcia who popped a one-out, three-run home run to make it a 5-0 game.
Louisiana Tech added to its lead in the second with a run to go up 6-0 but in the third, the Cowboys got their offense going when second baseman Nate Fisbeck led things off with a double and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Designated hitter Tré Obregon, who had a remarkable weekend at the plate, knocked Fisbeck in with a single to right field to put the Cowboys on the board and cut the deficit to 6-1.
Obregon ended the game 3 for 4 with two RBIs and was 9 for 13 on the weekend.
Tech added two runs in the fourth on a RBI groundout by left fielder Philip Matulla followed by an RBI double from Garcia to give the Bulldogs an 8-1 lead. The lead grew to 11-1 following a three-run fifth inning.
In the top of the seventh, Payton Harden got things going with a one-out double down the left field line and scored from second when Fisbeck’s fly ball to left field was dropped to cut the margin go 11-2. Clayton Rasbeary kept his season-long hitting streak alive with an infield single the Obregon knocked in Fisbeck on a single up the middle to make it 11-3. After Jake Dickerson popped out for the second of the game, Gabe Vasquez singled to right field to score Rasbeary and pull the Cowboys to within 11-4.
The Bulldogs ended the game by way of the 10-run rule in the bottom of the eighth with three runs to cap the scoring.
The Cowboys finished with 11 hits in the game, three by Obregon and two off the bats of Harden and Vasquez.
Hunter Wells led the Bulldogs at the plate with a 5 for 6 game while Garcia finished the day 4 for 4.
McNeese will return to the diamond on Friday when it hosts A&M-Corpus Christi at 6 p.m. to open up Southland Conference play.
