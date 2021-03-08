Bulldogs complete sweep over Cowboys with 14-4 win

In the top of the seventh, Payton Harden got things going with a one-out double down the left field line and scored from second when Fisbeck’s fly ball to left field was dropped to cut the margin go 11-2. Clayton Rasbeary kept his season-long hitting streak alive with an infield single the Obregon knocked in Fisbeck on a single up the middle to make it 11-3. After Jake Dickerson popped out for the second of the game, Gabe Vasquez singled to right field to score Rasbeary and pull the Cowboys to within 11-4.