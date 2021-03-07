Sulphur PD asking for information on Ruth Street shooting

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The Sulphur Police Department is asking the public for information regarding a shooting that happened on Saturday.
In a recent Facebook post, Sulphur PD said they responded to a shooting at a hotel on Ruth Street on Saturday.
Sulphur PD said detectives are still investigating but, at this time, the shooter is believed to no longer be in or around Sulphur.
If you have any information on this case, contact Detective Console at 337-527-4550.
