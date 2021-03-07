No. 11 LSU shuts out Oral Roberts 12-0 to even series

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU baseball shut out Oral Roberts 12-0 to win on Saturday, March 6 in Alex Box Stadium to even the series against the Golden Eagles, a day after the Tigers surrendered 22 runs.
Landon Marceaux (2-0) threw six scoreless innings, allowing six hits and striking out seven batters. The Tigers pitching staff combined for 14 total strikeouts against the Golden Eagles.
The Tigers (9-2) got things started in the bottom of the second inning with a Zach Arnold double to left field, a Jordan Thompson single would score Arnold to make it 1-0.
LSU would open things up offensively in the bottom of the fifth inning as Alex Milazzo would score on a Brody Drost RBI single to give the Tigers a 2-0 lead.
Cade Beloso would add two more runs on a two run single that would score Dylan Crews and Tre’ Morgan. Gavin Dugas would tack on another run on an RBI single under a diving third baseman to give the Tigers a 5-0 lead.
Arnold would draw a walk and load the bases, and Beloso would score to make it 6-0. Drew Bianco would add two more runs on an two run single to make it 8-0.
Dugas hot day would continue in the bottom of the sixth inning as he would hit a two run double with two outs to give the Tigers a 10-0 lead over the Golden Eagles.
Arnold would add another RBI with a single to score Dugas in the sixth to give the Tigers an 11-0 lead. Mitchell Sanford would add another run in the bottom of the eighth inning to make it 12-0.
The Tigers will look to take the weekend series over Oral Roberts on Sunday, March 7, first pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m.
