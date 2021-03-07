FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny start to the workweek with warmer temperatures on the way

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Another fantastic day with lots of sunshine and temperatures that warmed into the upper 60s this afternoon will lead to another chilly night. The air is still very dry thanks to low relative humidity which will quickly send temperatures down into the 50s after sunset and further down into the 40s overnight.
While you’ll want a jacket early on, temperatures will quickly warm right back up into the 70s during the afternoon under sunny skies. Breezes will become more southerly which will begin to bring a little humidity back in the air and also set the stage for the return of nightly fog. This sea fog will likely begin to be an issue for the area by Tuesday morning and repeat again for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday mornings as well.
Temperatures begin to soar next week thanks to an upper-level ridge building over the southeastern U.S. next week. This will send daily afternoon highs well into the 70s to even near 80 by the latter half of the workweek.
In the meantime, a ridge of high pressure over the area will keep rain chances to a minimum despite some additional clouds at times for Wednesday. We’ll keep a 10-15% rain chance in the forecast for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday before increasing the chance of showers for the following weekend. A front is set to push through the area by next Monday which will bring better rain chances and a slight dip in temperatures to start the following week.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
