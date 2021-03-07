FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Another perfect day in store for Sunday; little to no rain through next week

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - After a beautiful day across Southwest Louisiana, the evening will again bring another quick cooldown. Make sure to grab a jacket if heading out to dinner or if you plant to spend time outdoors as temperatures quickly drop through the 50s during the evening and continue to fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s overnight. Otherwise, our weather will be crisp and clear with another sunny day ahead for Sunday.
As the morning begins on the cold side, another fast warmup on the way for Sunday will send highs back into the upper 60s to near 70. Winds will turn primarily out of the east on Sunday and be occasionally gusty up to 20 to 25 mph through the day. This turning of the winds will continue to influence the temperature forecast, bringing the start of a warming trend early next week with plenty of spring-like warmth on the way.
For those liking the sunshine, there is more in store for Monday with morning temperatures in the lower 40s warming into the lower 70s by afternoon. Some clouds begin to increase on Tuesday as we bring the return of southerly winds and a bit more moisture from the Gulf, but rain chances remain low most all of next week. It will likely mean the return of foggy nights beginning Monday night and most every night next week.
High pressure locks in place for a few days at the surface and aloft which will send temperatures soaring into the middle 70s by Wednesday and closer to 80 for afternoon highs Thursday and Friday. Despite some additional clouds, rain chances remain less than 20% through Friday. Slight rain chances return for the following weekend with a better chance of rain by Sunday and Monday as our next front approaches early next week. This will also mean another slight drop in temperatures.
First Alert Meteorologist Ben Terry
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.