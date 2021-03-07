Family, friends, and colleagues say final goodbyes to slain Tulane Police officer

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -The Tulane Police officer killed last week in the line of duty is laid to rest Saturday as hundreds gathered to say their goodbyes.
Officer Martinus Mitchum was honored by multiple law enforcement agencies along with family and friends.
At St. Stephen Missionary Baptist Church in Algiers, the men and women who knew him best gathered in uniform to honor the fallen officer. They inlcuded members of the NOPD, the Constable’s Office, Tulane PD, EMS, La. State Police, and the Orleans Parish Sheriffs Office.
Those who knew Mitchum say he was a man of immense faith and love.
“It’s been mind-blowing the love that they have shown us,” said Officer Mitchum’s cousin Pastor Bernard Mitchum.
Those who spoke about Mitchum remembered him as a man dedicated to service.
He was shot last Friday night while trying to escort a man out of a Carver High School basketball game.
The suspect, John Shallerhorn, was arrested moments after the shooting.
“We believe in God and I promise you, if Martinus was here, he would have rolled over and he would have hugged the man who shot him because that’s the kind of guy he was. He simply would have prayed for him,” Pastor Mitchum said.
Bernard Mitchum says Martinus’ mother had one request for the Orleans District Attorney.
“Don’t give him the death penalty. She wants him to do his time, But don’t take his life.”
While the family grieves, Bernard says they’re finding strength in their faith and each other.
“The family is grieving. The family is hurting and they are mad and broken, but one thing we know is that all things work together for the good of the Lord. Martinus loved God and now he’s back with God. That gives us peace.”
