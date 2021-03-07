Cowgirls Pick Up Wins Over UTSA and Texas Southern, Clean sweep of Cowgirl Classic II

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese softball picked up two more wins on the final day of the Cowgirl Classic II with a 3-2 win over UTSA and a 3-1 win over Texas Southern to extend its winning streak to four games.
McNeese (7-12) was led at the plate by Cori McCrary who was 4 of 6 with a double, three stolen bases, and a .667 batting average on the day. The Cowgirls also got extra base hits from Caleigh Cross, Haylee Brinlee and Gracie Devall.
Brinlee’s two out double to right centerfield in the third inning scored both Caylon Brabham and Chloe Gomez for a 2-0 lead. McNeese added a run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly to right field that scored McCrary for a 3-0 lead.
UTSA scored two runs in the sixth inning when Kat Ibarra led the inning off with a double to right. Celeste Laughman then single to center scoring Ibarra for the Roadrunners first run. Loughman scored on a double to right field by Kindell Brooks to cut the lead to 3-2.
UTSA’s Taylor Medina drew a leadoff walk in the top of the seventh to represent the tying run but the Cowgirl defense came through with a double play on a grounder by Brittany Coe for the first two outs. Reliever Jenna Edwards struck out Erykah Guerrero to end the game.
Whitney Tate picked up her first win of the season, allowing five hits, two runs and a walk while striking out four in six innings.
Edwards picked up her second save in as many days and her fourth this season.
In the final game of the tournament, the Cowgirls faced a much improved Texas Southern team for the second straight day.
McNeese took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI ground out by Brabham then Cross stole home for the other run.The Tigers cut the lead in half in the fourth when Ja’Lynn Swiney double to right centerfield scoring Mila Rodriguez.McNeese stranded Devall on third in the fourth inning after she double to right center with two outs and advanced to third on a pass ball.
The Cowgirls utilized a double steal with one out in the sixth that allowed pinch runner Toni Perrin to score that gave McNeese an insurance run.Texas Southern’s Pamela Richardson reached second base on an error with two outs but was thrown out at third by Devall attempting to steal to end the game.
Edwards was the winning pitcher in the game, improving to 2-1 on the year while Saleen Flores picked up her first save of the year, throwing the final three innings without giving up a hit and allowing one walk with two strikeouts. Edwards gave up three hits, walked three and struck out one batter in four innings of work.
McNeese will travel to Houston next Wednesday for a single game then will return home next weekend to host Central Arkansas in its Southland Conference opening series.
