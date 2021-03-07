Cowgirls Pick Up Wins Over UTSA and Texas Southern, Clean sweep of Cowgirl Classic II

McNeese took an early 2-0 lead in the third inning on an RBI ground out by Brabham then Cross stole home for the other run.The Tigers cut the lead in half in the fourth when Ja’Lynn Swiney double to right centerfield scoring Mila Rodriguez.McNeese stranded Devall on third in the fourth inning after she double to right center with two outs and advanced to third on a pass ball.