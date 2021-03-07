Cowgirls Basketball falls to Lamar in home finale

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese women’s basketball got off to a slow start here Saturday in its 68-60 loss to Lamar in its regular season finale.
“This is a tough game to drop heading into next week’s Southland Conference Tournament. We can’t get out to the start we got out to today and then we got into foul trouble,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. " We are better than this and we weren’t the same team that we were on Wednesday at Nicholls. We cannot be inconsistent as we head to Katy.
McNeese (6-15, 6-8 SLC) trailed by 16 points (36-20 ) at the half but outscored Lamar 19-12 in the third quarter and trailed by only nine points (48-39) heading into the final quarter.
The Cowgirls picked up where they left off in the third quarter and outscored Lamar 12-3 in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter to get to within four points(54-50). Lamar’s Shedricka Pierson hit a huge three on the next possession to put the Cardinals up by seven.
McNeese got as close as five points a few times in the last five minutes but every time it looked like the Cowgirls would get closer, Lamar responded.
“I thought our effort was a lot better in the second half and give credit to Lamar’s guards, they are tough. I do think we guarded a lot better in the second half. They hit big shots when we went on a run. I was proud of our effort in the second half, we just have to continue to do that in the first half as well.
Claralee Richard led all players with a career high 20 points. Kyla Hamilton chipped in with 12 points. Lamar got balanced scoring from four players in double figures. Pierson led the Cardinals with 13 points.
McNeese will be the No. 9 seed in next week’s Southland Conference Tournament and will face No. 8 seed Houston Baptist at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 10.
Tickets for the 2021 Hercules Tires Southland Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament can be purchased via Ticketmaster and all Ticketmaster outlets.
WOMEN’S TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
First Round – Wednesday, March 10, 2021
11 a.m. - Game 1 - No. 8 Houston Baptist vs. No. 9 McNeese (ESPN+)
2 p.m. - Game 2 - No. 7 Abilene Christian vs. No. 10 UIW (ESPN+)
Second Round – Thursday, March 11, 2021
11 a.m. - Game 3 - No. 5 Central Arkansas vs. Winner Game 1 (ESPN+)
2 p.m. - Game 4 - No. 6 Nicholls vs. Winner Game 2 (ESPN+)
Third Round – Friday, March 12, 2021
11 a.m. - Game 5 - No. 4 Lamar vs. Winner Game 3 (ESPN+)
2 p.m. - Game 6 - No. 3 Sam Houston vs. Winner Game 4 (ESPN+)
Semifinals – Saturday, March 14, 2020
1 p.m.- Game 7 - No. 1 Stephen F. Austin vs. Winner Game 5 (ESPN+)
4 p.m. - Game 8 - No. 2 Southeastern Louisiana vs. Winner Game 6 (ESPN+)
Championship – Sunday, March 15, 2020
1 p.m. – Game 9 - Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 (CBS Sports Network)
