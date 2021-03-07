Cowboys fall to Lamar; qualify for postseason tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese didn’t close out the regular season like it would have liked to after dropping a 60-51 game to Lamar, but the Cowboys learned before tip that they had qualified for the Southland Conference Tournament that will begin on Tuesday at the Merrell Center in Katy, Texas.
The Cowboys (10-13, 4-10) will be the No. 9 seed and will play No. 8 seed Southeastern Louisiana at 5 p.m. on Tuesday in the first round. McNeese has qualified for the tournament for the second straight season marking the first time since the 2014 and 2015 seasons.
Against Lamar, Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys with 13 points while KeyShawn Feazell added 10 points and nine rebounds, with most of those coming in the second half after he played just 7 ½ minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Collin Warren came off the bench to score 12, including 2 of 3 from three-point range and 4 of 7 overall.
“Losing KeyShawn for most of the first half was a big key,” said head coach Heath Schroyer. “There’s no doubt that played a big part in how we played.”
McNeese trailed 32-17 at the half after the Cowboys hit just 33 percent from the field and was 1 of 7 from long range.
The second half was a different story with Feazell on the floor for the entire 20 minutes as he scored all 10 points and eight of his nine rebounds in the second stanza as McNeese outscored the Cardinals 34-28 in the second half.
McNeese connected on 42 percent from the field and was 50 percent on aim in the second half while the Cardinals also hit 42 percent but sank 9 of 18 from long range, including six 3s by Davion Buster who led the Cardinals with 20 points while Anderson Kopp came off the bench to score 15.
