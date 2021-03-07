Cowboys fall to Lamar; qualify for postseason tournament

Against Lamar, Carlos Rosario led the Cowboys with 13 points while KeyShawn Feazell added 10 points and nine rebounds, with most of those coming in the second half after he played just 7 ½ minutes in the first half because of foul trouble. Collin Warren came off the bench to score 12, including 2 of 3 from three-point range and 4 of 7 overall.