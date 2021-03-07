COVID-19 in SWLA: March 7, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.
Click HERE to see the state dashboard.
COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA
· 750 new cases.
· 32 new deaths.
· 532 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).
· 75 patients on ventilators (2 fewer than previous update).
COVID-19 IN REGION 5
· 104 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
· 63 hospitalizations (15 more than previous update).
CALCASIEU (REGION 5)
· 99 new cases.
· 2 new deaths.
ALLEN (REGION 5)
· 7 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)
· 1 new case.
· 0 new deaths.
CAMERON (REGION 5)
· -1 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)
· -2 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
VERNON (REGION 6)
· 4 new cases.
· 0 new deaths.
OAKDALE FCC
· 3 active cases among inmates.
· 40 active cases among staff members.
