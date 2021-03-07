COVID-19 in SWLA: March 7, 2021

By KPLC Digital Team | March 7, 2021 at 12:04 PM CST - Updated March 7 at 12:04 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Louisiana Department of Health updates COVID-19 numbers every day, except Saturday.

Click HERE to see the state dashboard.

COVID-19 IN LOUISIANA

· 750 new cases.

· 32 new deaths.

· 532 patients hospitalized (6 fewer than previous update).

· 75 patients on ventilators (2 fewer than previous update).

COVID-19 IN REGION 5

· 104 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

· 63 hospitalizations (15 more than previous update).

CALCASIEU (REGION 5)

· 99 new cases.

· 2 new deaths.

ALLEN (REGION 5)

· 7 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

BEAUREGARD (REGION 5)

· 1 new case.

· 0 new deaths.

CAMERON (REGION 5)

· -1 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

JEFF DAVIS (REGION 5)

· -2 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

VERNON (REGION 6)

· 4 new cases.

· 0 new deaths.

OAKDALE FCC

· 3 active cases among inmates.

· 40 active cases among staff members.

