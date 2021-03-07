Bulldogs score late to edge Cowboys 4-3

RUSTON – A two-run double by Louisiana Tech pinch-hitter Manny Garcia in the eighth inning erased a 3-2 McNeese lead as the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs rallied for a 4-3 win here Saturday in game two of a three-game weekend series.
The Cowboys (5-5) will look to pick up a win in the finale on Sunday at 1 while the Bulldogs (6-3) will attempt to remain unbeaten at home.
Isaac Duplechain (1-1) took the loss for the Cowboys after he allowed two runs in 1.1 inning of relief work. Tech’s Kyle Griffen (1-1) picked up the win in relief work following 1.1 scoreless inning while Casey Ouellette notched his second save of the year.
McNeese recorded 11 hits in the game with designated hitter Tré Obregon having a career day at the plate by going 4 for 5 with and RBI and a run scored. His RBI single in the first inning put the Cowboys on top 1-0. He added another single in the third, a double in the fifth, and another single in the seventh.
After the Cowboys took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Bulldogs got back-to-back home runs by lead-off hitter Taylor Young and No. 2 hole hitter Hunter Wells to put LTU up 2-1.
McNeese regained the lead after a 2-run third inning when Clayton Rasbeary led things off with a solo home run then Brett Whelton knocked in Obregon with an infield grounder to give the Cowboys a 3-2 lead.
Cowboy starting pitcher Ty Abraham settled in after giving up home runs to the first two batters in the first. He ended the day after throwing five innings and giving up just those two runs and five hits, walked three and struck out four. Brody Strahan entered to start the sixth and got the first two batters out before hitting a batter, that’s when Duplechain came in and got the next better to ground out.
A scoreless seventh thrown by Duplechain kept the Cowboys ahead 3-2 in the eighth when Tech led things off with a walk by right fielder Steele Netterville. He moved to third on a double by left fielder Philip Matulia. Still with no outs, Garcia, who entered to pinch hit for Cole McConnel in the DH spot, doubled to center field to score Netterville and Matulia to put the Bulldogs up 4-3.
McNeese threatened in the ninth when shortstop Kade Morris led things off with a single then advanced to second on a Payton Harden sacrifice bunt. Nate Fisbeck reached on an infield error to put runners on first and second. After Rasbeary popped up to the catcher, the runners advanced to second and third on a wild pitch, but Obregon’s hard grounder to second was fielded cleanly for the final out to end the game.
