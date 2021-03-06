SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 6, 2021

SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 6, 2021
(Source: KPLC)
By Davon Cole | March 6, 2021 at 4:32 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 4:32 PM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 6, 2021.

Kevin Dwayne Graham, 41, Laural MS: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.

Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 22, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.

Sheldon Anthony Ceasar, 47, Iowa: Simple assault (2 counts).

Nathaniel Germaine Lewis, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation; following vehicles; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.

Tyler D Whitmire, 27, Robstown TX: Operating while intoxicated: first offense.

Dewel Thomas Bourge, 29, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000.

Jeffrey Clay Nichols, 60, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - form a motor vehicle with intent to harm; aggravated criminal damage to property.

Jessie Ray Rodasti-Alfred, 36, Lake Charles: Theft $750 to $5,000.

Phillip James Alexander, 35, Lafayette: Instate detainer; contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.

Stephen Adam Snider, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; obstruction of justice; possession of F/A or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of DAB and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.

Eugene Victor Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.