SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 6, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 6, 2021.
Kevin Dwayne Graham, 41, Laural MS: Riding on roadways and bicycle paths; prohibited acts: drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule II.
Dewayland Jamyrick Rolax, 22, Lake Charles: Violations of protective orders.
Sheldon Anthony Ceasar, 47, Iowa: Simple assault (2 counts).
Nathaniel Germaine Lewis, 37, Lake Charles: Probation violation; following vehicles; evidence of motor vehicle liability security contained in vehicle.
Tyler D Whitmire, 27, Robstown TX: Operating while intoxicated: first offense.
Dewel Thomas Bourge, 29, Sulphur: Theft less than $1,000.
Jeffrey Clay Nichols, 60, Sulphur: Illegal use of weapons or dangerous instruments - form a motor vehicle with intent to harm; aggravated criminal damage to property.
Jessie Ray Rodasti-Alfred, 36, Lake Charles: Theft $750 to $5,000.
Phillip James Alexander, 35, Lafayette: Instate detainer; contraband defined: certain activities regarding contraband in penal institutions prohibited; possession of a controlled dangerous substance, Schedule I.
Stephen Adam Snider, 38, Lake Charles: Aggravated assault with a firearm; obstruction of justice; possession of F/A or carrying of concealed weapon by person convicted of DAB and certain offenses of battery of a dating partner.
Eugene Victor Fontenot, 32, Lake Charles: Domestic abuse battery.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.