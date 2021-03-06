St. Louis Catholic wins Girls Division II State Championship, first time since 1989

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - No. 1 ranked St. Louis Catholic Lady Saints defeated the No. 3 ranked Liberty Lady Patriots in the Division II finals to capture their first state title since 1989.
In a rematch of last year’s state finals, the Lady Patriots jumped out in front of the Lady Saints early, taking a 13-6 lead. The seven point lead would not be able to withstand the defensive press from St. Louis Catholic.
St. Louis Catholic and Liberty would go into halftime tied up at 27 before St. Louis Catholic would take over the lead for good in the third quarter. The Lady Saints defense continued to improve defensively throughout the game forcing 22 turnovers and out scoring the Lady Patriots 23-14 in the second half.
Paris Guillory of St. Louis Catholic was awarded the Most Outstanding Player award after recording 19 points, five rebounds and four steals.
In the end, the Lady Saints would win the rematch 50-41 and take home their first state championship since 1989.
