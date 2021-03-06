Officials look to get Millennium Park up and running soon

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Millennium Park is still closed due to damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but the city has recently provided an update on the status of the park.
“As a result of damage caused by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, we have some concerns over the structural integrity of some of the place structures located in the park,” said the City of Lake Charles Public Information Officer, Katie Harrington.
The city is working alongside a local architect to identify potential damage to the playground equipment. They hope these repairs will be made before the start of summer.
“We know that the park is an incredibly popular destination for families here locally, and we are going to do everything we can to get it open as soon as possible,” Harrington said. “We just want to make sure those structures are repaired and are safe.”
One Southwest Louisiana local says he grew up going to Millennium Park and knows how important a place like Millennium Park is, especially in times of the pandemic.
“Even though everyone else is going through stuff still, at least they can take their kids there and have a breather,” said Taylor Arabie.
Until repairs are made, the city reminds families of alternative parks to enjoy.
“Lock Park and Drew Park - which are right by Millennium - are open. As well as Huber Park, Hillcrest, J.D. Clifton, Donny Ray Stevens,” said Harrington. Those playgrounds throughout the city are all open, and they have been inspected and are ready for play.”
There is no specific timeline yet, but the city expects to announce a reopening date very soon.
