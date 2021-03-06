No. 3 Hathaway shuts down No. 6 Fairview to advance to the Class B semi-final

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The Hathaway Hornets defeated the Fairview Panthers in a quarter-final match up Friday night to move on to the Class B semi-final.
The Hornets led the Panthers 35-18 at halftime, that lead would grow to 24 points at the end of regulation for a final score of 77-53.
Noah Guidry led the Hornets in scoring with 20 points followed up by 13 points from Ian Augustine, Cortlin Young and Koyden Lopez respectively.
Hathaway will take on the second ranked Simsboro Tigers this week at Burton Coliseum for a chance to play in the Class B state title game.
Other scores from around the Lake Charles area include: Pitkin losing to Anacoco 84-43, St. Louis Catholic falling to Liberty 78-49, Hamilton Christian being defeated by Crescent City 58-47 and Merryville losing to White castle 64-35.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.