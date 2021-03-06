LSU rides big game from Cam Thomas on the road in win over Missouri

LSU guard Cameron Thomas (24) (Source: Gus Stark/Gus Stark / LSU Athletics)
By Spencer Chrisman | March 6, 2021 at 1:29 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:05 PM

COLUMBIA, Mo. (WAFB) - The LSU men’s basketball team closed out the regular season with a road win over the Missouri Tigers 86-80. Freshman Cam Thomas poured in 29 points and scored 20 or more points for the tenth straight game.

With LSU’s win over Missouri they clinched a three seed in the Southeastern Conference Tournament in Nashville, Tn. next week and a double bye.

The Tigers (16-8, 11-6 SEC) held off the Missouri Tigers (15-8, 8-8 SEC) who did not make things easy for LSU and made it a back and forth game late in the second half.

LSU shot 51.6% from the floor and were led by Thomas 29 points who shot 69.2% from the field and was 10-for-12 from the charity stripe. Trendon Watford also added 19 points and 8 rebounds.

