LaGrange Lady Gators repeat as Class 4A State Champions

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Lady Gators were in search of back-to-back championships as they would take on Huntington Lady Raiders in the state finals.
LaGrange lead Huntington by six points going into the half. The Lady Raiders managed keep the contest close despite never holding a lead.
The Lady Gators were lead by the Class 4A Most Outstanding Player and Florida signee Jeriah Warren who recored a double-double with 19 points and 14 boards and ULM signee Aasia Sam who scored 13 points on the night.
LaGrange defeats Huntington 49-42 to become the first team from Lake Charles to repeat as state champions.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.