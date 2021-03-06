Cowboys win streak comes to end in 11-0 loss at La. Tech

RUSTON – Louisiana Tech scored all of its runs after the fourth inning while two pitchers combined to shutout McNeese in an 11-0 win and snapping the Cowboys’ five-game winning streak.
The Bulldogs (5-3) opened up its new baseball stadium on Friday night in a pregame ribbon cutting ceremony that featured Governor John Bel Edwards. J.C. Love Field at Patterson Stadium suffered extreme damage, as did many other athletic facilities and buildings at Louisiana Tech and the Ruston area after a major tornado in 2019.
The Cowboys (5-4) were held to just six hits in the game, two by Clayton Rasbeary (2 for 4) and Tre Obregon (2 for 4) and one hit each by Jake Dickerson and Kade Morris.
Reigning national and conference pitcher of the week Will Dion (1-2) got off to another hot start by not allowing a run, just two hits and four strike outs through the first four innings and extending his scoreless inning streak to 13.
But in the fifth, the Bulldogs got a lead-off single by Jorge Corona followed by a walk to Ben Brantley then an RBI double by Alex Ray to give Tech a 1-0 lead. Taylor Young hit a sacrifice fly to center field to make it a 2-0 game. Then a Cowboy error allowed another run to cross to make it 3-0 before the inning came to an end.
The lead grew to 6-0 with three more runs in the sixth, one on another Cowboy error and another three-run inning followed in the seventh to grow the lead to 9-0.
The Cowboys were unable to get anything moving on offense with the only threat to score coming in the top of the sixth when Rasbeary extended his hitting streak to nine games with a one-out double to left field and Obregon singling to right field to put runners on the corners. Brett Whelton then hit into a 6-unassisted-3 double play to end the scoring threat.
Bulldog starting pitcher Jonathan Fincher (2-0) started the game and threw six shutout innings while allowing six hits and striking out eight. Landon Tomkins earned his first save of the season after throwing the final three innings and giving up no runs, one hit, walked one and struck out three.
The series will continue on Saturday with a 2 p.m. first pitch.
