Calcasieu Parish early voting begins Saturday

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It’s election season once again in Louisiana, and this is the best time to let your voice be heard.
There are some big races on the ballot, and for the first time since the pandemic began a year ago, early voting in Calcasieu Parish is back on the second floor of the courthouse.
Over the last year, elections in Calcasieu Parish have seen a lot of changes.
“Last year with three hurricanes, two hurricanes and one missing us and then COVID-19-,” Calcasieu Parish registrar Kim Fontenot said. “That took a toll on everybody.”
Now that Louisiana is in Phase 3 of reopening, Fontenot says early voting will be back to normal for the most part.
“This time we’re in Phase 3. So, we decided to come back here and do it in our office. Now, we’ll have several machines, so you’re going to only have two things to vote on. Get in and get out. And it won’t take you any time.”
While there are big races on the ballot, none are parish-wide votes. That’s why Fontenot believes they can handle the voter turnout.
“Everything is in Lake Charles. We have Vinton that has council. We have a Fire Protection, which is going to be Lebleau Settlement. So, everything is going to be done here in our office this time.”
Of course they will still be following CDC guidelines.
“There’s going to be plenty of hand sanitizers, pens will be cleaned, the machines are going to be cleaned after each use. So, we will be following the guidelines.”
Early voting begins tomorrow from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., and it last until Saturday, March 13.
The registrar’s office will be closed on Sunday, and the official election day is March 20.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.