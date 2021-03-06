Booth’s Grocery Store reopens for first time since hurricanes

GRAND CHENIER, La. (KPLC) - Parts of Cameron Parish were hit the hardest by last year’s hurricanes, and one store that has been there since 1957 was no exception.
“This is the only place right now that is open. There only was two stores, but the other lady that had the store said she’s not going to reopen,” said Booth’s owner Ella Mae Booth.
Ella Mae Booth, more commonly known as “T-Mae”, built this store with her husband Red knowing the people of Grand Chenier would depend on it.
“We have almost everything that anybody needs.”
The store still standing today is the one they rebuilt after hurricane Rita and it managed to stand up against Laura and Delta.
“She’s very strong, very strong. And despite the storms, she was ready to start all over again,” said Booth’s niece Rose.
Storm after storm, at 93 years old, “T-Mae” has never been one to give up.
“I enjoy it or else I wouldn’t be here.”
Booth’s daughter-in-law Michelle Booth says “T-Mae” is motivated to keep going by the relationships she has with her customers and her community.
“Up until COVID-19 hit, she was in the store everyday behind the counter,” Michelle said. “She just loves to visit. It keeps her going.”
The booth family says they’re excited to see customers back in the store once again.
