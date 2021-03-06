In the battle of the Tigers, Lake Arthur comes out on top to capture the Class 2A State Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It was battle of the Lady Tigers in the Class 2A state championship game, and it’d be Lake Arthur Tigers stripes shinning brightest, 62-61. Lake Arthur would hold off a double-digit comeback from Doyle to capture its first title since 1976. came from behind to capture their first title since 1976.
Lake Arthur jumped out to an early lead on a 9-2 run as Nicholls signee Deonna Brister had a big impact on the game with 18 points on the night.
Doyle would close the gap and Lake Arthur would widen it further by scoring twelve straight points to bring the first quarter to a close. Lake Arthur would lead 38-25 at halftime.
The catalyst behind it was Katherine Leonards. She had 22 points to contribute in the win.
The ending was wild one as Lake Arthur had a 3 point lead in the last 10 seconds of regulation, Doyle would go for a 2 point lay up instead of a possible game tying three point shot as time expired.
