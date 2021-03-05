Tony Guillory to serve as PJAL president

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Tony Guillory, District 4 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror, and former police jury president for 2020, will serve as President of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana’s (PJAL) Executive Board for 2021.
Guillory was sworn in at the PJAL’s February meeting held in Lake Charles, and he will be officially recognized at the Police Jury Association of Louisiana’s upcoming convention, in Baton Rouge, May 12 through 14.
Guillory is the sixth police juror from Calcasieu Parish to serve on the board. He served as third vice president in 2019 and as vice president in 2020.
Guillory says his term as president will focus on H.O.P.E. – Helping Out People Every (day) – in all 64 parishes.
“I will work very hard every day, along with the help of PJAL members statewide, to address all the key issues that will help all of our parishes move forward into the future,” Guillory said.
Francis Andrepont, who served as District 13 Calcasieu Parish Police Juror for 28 years before retiring in 2020, said he knows Guillory has “his heart in” representing PJAL.
“All the time I served with him, he never had a blind eye or a deaf ear for any issue that came before the police jury,” Andrepont said. “He will serve the association well.”
Guillory is currently serving his fourth term as District 4 police juror. A lifelong resident of Lake Charles, he is employed by Don Harris State Farm Insurance Company.
