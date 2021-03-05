Teen rescued from car in lake, ticketed

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An 18-year-old was rescued from a submerged car after police observed him speeding on Franklin Avenue.
Orleans Levee District Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on March 4.
Police say the vehicle went through the intersection of Franklin Avenue and Lakeshore Drive before hitting a concrete barrier, causing the car to go airborne and into the lake.
The officer grabbed a floatation device and threw it to the driver, who was pulled ashore by the officer and another witness nearby.
The driver was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.
The teen claims his brakes malfunctioned, causing him to lose control. He was cited for careless operation.
Recovery efforts to pull the car from the lake are underway.
