SWLA Arrest Report - Mar. 4, 2021

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Mar. 4, 2021.
Kevin Jamal Dugas, 35, Lake Charles: Battery; violation of protective orders.
Marlon Rendell Eaglin, 31, Lake Charles: Failure to register as a sex offender (2 charges).
Christopher Gerald Mckean, 38, Vinton: Assault.
Timothy Guy Weems Jr., 35, Vinton: Theft of a motor vehicle worth under $25,000.
Diamond Macio Doucette, 33, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a vehicle with a suspended license; must comply with inspection laws.
Brent Michael Barrow, 36, Sulphur: Burglary; possession of stolen things worth under $25,000; theft of items worth under $25,000.
Jason Paul Laday, 32, Opelousas, LA: Instate detainer.
Kenneth Raynard Chieves, 45, Iowa: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule II drug; possession of drug paraphernalia; production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule IV drug.
Amber Nicole Kelly, 31, Hayes: Sexual conduct with a prisoner.
Jacoby Andre Alfred, 28, Lake Charles: Production, manufacture, distribution, or possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
Darcale Nikole Leblanc, 33, Lake Charles: Battery of a police officer; second offense DWI; resisting an officer; obstruction of a highway.
Marquez Dequince Woodfolks, 19, Lake Charles: Possession of marijuana; possession of a Schedule I drug; possession of drug paraphernalia.
