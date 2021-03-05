Sulphur High School student arrested following shooting threat

Sulphur High School student arrested following shooting threat
(Source: KPLC)
By Patrick Deaville | March 5, 2021 at 9:27 AM CST - Updated March 5 at 9:27 AM

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Sulphur High School student has been arrested following a shooting threat, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Department.

Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the school’s resource officers were notified of a possible threat from a student at the school around 2:30 p.m. on Mar. 4, 2021.

During their investigation, detectives say they learned a 17-year-old boy had threatened to shoot up the school. The student was arrested and booked into the Juvenile Detention Center for terrorizing.

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.