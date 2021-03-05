Iowa man sentenced to 20 years as habitual offender

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Michael Weldon, 24, of Iowa, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Robert L. Wyatt, according to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
Weldon was sentenced on Mar. 4, 2021, after pleading guilty in August to the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and aggravated flight from an officer. He was sentenced as a habitual offender for having numerous subsequent offenses.
Past convictions for Weldon include the possession of a Schedule II drug in 2018, theft of a firearm in 2017, theft of a motor vehicle in 2017 and 2016, and the illegal possession of stolen things over $1,500 in 2015.
Assistant District Attorney Conrad Huber prosecuted the case for the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.
