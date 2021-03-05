Kinder man accused of inappropriate contact with a juvenile

KINDER, La. (KPLC) - A Kinder man has been arrested after being accused of having inappropriate contact with a minor, according to the Jeff Davis Sheriff’s Office.
Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey says deputies responded to a report of a runaway juvenile and an indecent behavior complaint on Feb. 18, 2021.
The juvenile was found in Elton shortly after she was reported missing but upon being interviewed, investigators discovered she had left because she had been approached by a person who had inappropriate contact with her, Ivey said.
Ivey said Robert Gatlin Riddle Jr., 36, admitted to the inappropriate contact during an interview with investigators on March 3.
Riddle was arrested and booked into the parish jail for indecent behavior with a juvenile. No bond was set.
