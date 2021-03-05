Hicks defeats Reeves in Class C Girls State Championship

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The No. 2 seeded Hicks Lady Pirates defeated No. 4 Reeves Lady Raiders to claim the girls basketball Class C State Championship title. Reeves was seeking their first title in school history, but will instead be taking home the runner-up trophy for the second time in three seasons.
The Lady Raiders got out to a fast start, leading 6-0 before the two-time defending champion Lady Pirates would storm back to take a 17-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Hicks dominated the second and third quarters before Maddi Ford helped slow down the Hicks offense. Ford, who was thought to have suffered a season ending injury before coming back for the playoff run, finished the game with 5 points and 7 rebounds.
The Lady Pirates would not be slowed down for long, and would win by a final score of 59-43.
“To take a program where we were four years ago and to get to the point where we’ve played for two state championships in the last three years,” Reeves Coach Mark Dronet said. “I couldn’t be prouder of these girls. I love them like they’re my own. I think we’ll be back and we’ll build on this.”
LSU Eunice signee Claire Dunnehoo led the Lady Raiders in scoring and rebounding with 19 points and nine rebounds.
“Reeves wasn’t even on the map,” Dunnehoo said. “We started to begin to have an identity to people, and then this year knocking off Gibsland-Coleman and then coming in and competing for four quarters with Hicks I feel like that leaves a big imprint. "
