FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain tonight makes way for a beautiful weekend ahead

Saturday will bring a quick return of sunshine as morning lows in the 40s warm into the 60s by afternoon. The main issue tomorrow will be gusty northerly winds on the back side of the front that will occasionally become as gusty as 30 mph at times through the day. This will usher in cooler drier air that will keep a chilly in the air at night, while sunshine during the day will again warm temperatures up into the upper 60s for Sunday.