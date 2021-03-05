FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain tonight makes way for a beautiful weekend ahead

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Showers across our area will continue into the evening with some briefly heavier showers at times after sunset as the front moves through. No severe weather will accompany this rain this evening and the bulk of the showers will be ending by or before midnight. Look for rain totals around one quarter to one half an inch in most areas. Temperatures will drop through the 60s and into the 40s overnight.
Saturday will bring a quick return of sunshine as morning lows in the 40s warm into the 60s by afternoon. The main issue tomorrow will be gusty northerly winds on the back side of the front that will occasionally become as gusty as 30 mph at times through the day. This will usher in cooler drier air that will keep a chilly in the air at night, while sunshine during the day will again warm temperatures up into the upper 60s for Sunday.
Next week we’ll begin a steady warming trend that begins with highs back into the 70s on Monday. A big ridge of high pressure over the eastern U.S. will become established much of next week which will keep a southerly flow of winds and deflect cold fronts away from our area. Higher in the atmosphere, an upper level ridge is also building over the southeastern U.S. that will aid in warmer highs each day, topping out near 80 by mid to late week.
There won’t be much change to this pattern next week until perhaps late into the following weekend as some indications of front eventually pushing into the area, but that may not happen until the early part of the following week!
