Final pass for Sulphur debris begins Sunday

SULPHUR, La. (KPLC) - The final pass for debris collection within the city limits of Sulphur will begin Sunday, March 7, and residents are advised to place remaining hurricane debris at the public right-of-way no later than Saturday, March 6.
Any debris placed at the right-of-way after the last pass will not be collected and disposal will become the responsibility of the property owner.
Some smaller pieces of debris that cannot be picked up by the truck’s claw may remain, and the disposal of remaining debris will become the responsibility of the property owner. These items may be bagged and placed into your residential garbage container for collection.
