Calcasieu Sheriff’s deputy accused of inappropriate relationship with prisoner

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - A Calcasieu Sheriff’s Deputy has been terminated and arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with a prisoner while on-duty, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Spokeswoman Kayla Vincent says the Sheriff’s Office received a complaint regarding the incident on August 26, 2020. Deputy Amber Kelly, 31, was interviewed by detectives and later that day terminated by Sheriff Mancuso.
The investigation was conducted by detectives and turned over to the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office where the charges were accepted on Mar. 3, 2021. A warrant was then issued for her arrest for malfeasance in office.
Kelly was arrested the following day and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. Judge Tony Fazzio set her bond at $45,000.
“I am very upset by this incident,” said Sheriff Tony Mancuso. “We have an extensive hiring process to ensure we are hiring qualified and competent deputies, but unfortunately we occasionally have one that chooses to stray from the path of integrity. These sort of actions will never be tolerated in our department and deputies will always be held accountable for their actions.”
Prior to being terminated Kelly worked as a correctional deputy at the Calcasieu Sheriff’s Prison and had been with the department for 5 years.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.