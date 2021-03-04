Top-seeded LaGrange downs Warren-Easton to reach back-to-back 4A title games

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - The LaGrange Lady Gators are heading back to the Class 4A State Championship game for the second year-in-a-row after beating the Warren-Easton Eagles 50-40 in the semifinal final round at Burton Coliseum.
The Gators’ defense shined against the Eagles’ stellar perimeter shooting forcing WEHS to attack the paint where LaGrange had a size advantage.
LaGrange’s Jeriah Warren, a Florida signee, tallied a double-double with 20 points and 14 rebounds off 9-of-19 shooting. LSU Eunice signee Deja Tanks also pulled out a double-double with 12 points and 10 boards.
The Lady Gators will head to Hammond to face the No. 2 seeded Huntington Lady Raiders in the Class 4A Championship Game Friday at 5:00 p.m.
