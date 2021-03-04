March 20 election: What’s on the ballot

· Shall Ward Eight Fire Protection District No. Two of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, renew the levy and collection of a tax not exceeding 14.31 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2022, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $434,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection or emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District directly or indirectly to provide fire protection or emergency medical service within the District, including without limitation, salaries and benefits of fire district personnel, the cost of obtaining water, communication, equipment, uniforms and other materials and supplies, the cost of fire hydrant rentals and service, the cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance for vehicles and equipment, the cost of insurance, utilities and upkeep of buildings and grounds, and all other maintenance and operating costs, title to which shall be in the public?