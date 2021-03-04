March 20 election: What’s on the ballot

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - March 20 is an open municipal election in Louisiana, as well as a congressional primary, however, in most of Southwest Louisiana’s parishes, there will only be local items on the ballot.
Nothing is on the ballot in Allen Parish.
Early voting is from March 6-13.
CALCASIEU
Lake Charles mayor
· Sean Ardoin (D)
· Jesse Bernard (D)
· Nic Hunter (R)
· Joshua Cathedralle Lewis (D)
Lake Charles City Council District A
· Fitzgerald A. Darbone (D)
· Raymond Fondel (D)
· Mary Morris (D)
· Dianna Ross (D)
Lake Charles City Council District B
· Luvertha August (D)
· Fantacee Brown (D)
Lake Charles City Council District C
· Darius Clayton (D)
· Rodney Geyen (D)
· Priscilla Sam (D)
Lake Charles City Council District D
· Anthony Chapman (D)
· Wil Clophus (D)
· John Ieyoub (R)
Lake Charles City Council District F
· Craig Marks (D)
· Johnnie Thibodeaux (no party)
Lake Charles City Council District G
· Ryan Abshire (no party)
· Mark Eckard (R)
· Khalid Taha (R)
Vinton town council (5 to be elected)
· David Cambre (R)
· Diane Conner (R)
· Stephanie Hardy (D)
· B.B. Loyd (D)
· Paul Patin Jr. (independent)
· Lindsey Stanley (R)
· Michael J. K. Wright (R)
Ward Eight Fire Protection District No. Two -- 14.31 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Ward Eight Fire Protection District No. Two of Calcasieu Parish, Louisiana, renew the levy and collection of a tax not exceeding 14.31 mills for a period not to exceed ten (10) years beginning January 1, 2022, in excess of and in addition to other taxes levied by the District, with collections from the levy of the tax estimated to be $434,000 for one entire year, for the purpose of acquiring, constructing, improving, maintaining or operating fire protection or emergency medical service facilities, vehicles and equipment, both movable and immovable property, owned or used by the District directly or indirectly to provide fire protection or emergency medical service within the District, including without limitation, salaries and benefits of fire district personnel, the cost of obtaining water, communication, equipment, uniforms and other materials and supplies, the cost of fire hydrant rentals and service, the cost of fuel, insurance and maintenance for vehicles and equipment, the cost of insurance, utilities and upkeep of buildings and grounds, and all other maintenance and operating costs, title to which shall be in the public?
ALLEN PARISH
· Nothing on the ballot.
BEAUREGARD PARISH
DeRidder City Council District 3
· John Marcello (R)
· Dennis Millsap (R)
CAMERON PARISH
Tax assessor
· David Conner (R)
· Howard Scott Lavergne (no party)
Parishwide Mosquito Abatement District No. 1 -- 10.00 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Mosquito Abatement District No. 1 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew levy of a tax of ten (10.00) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district (an estimated $4,671,223 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2022, for the purpose of purchasing, maintaining and operating machinery and/or equipment necessary or useful in the eradication, abatement, or control of mosquitoes and other arthropods of public health importance and maintaining an adequate administrative staff within and for said district?
Fire Protection District No. 14 -- 5.70 Mills Renewal - PJ - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Fire Protection District No. 14 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew the levy and collection of a tax of five and seventy hundredths (5.70) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district, (an estimated $212,063 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2022, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the District’s fire protection facilities and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service in said District?
Fire Protection District No. 15 -- 8.16 Mills Continuation - PJ - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Fire Protection District No. 15 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to continue the levy and collection of a tax of eight and sixteen hundredths (8.16) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district, (an estimated $28,312 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2022, for the purpose of operating and maintaining the District’s fire protection facilities and paying the cost of obtaining water for fire protection purposes, including charges for fire hydrant rentals and service in said District, said tax to represent a sixteen hundredths (0.16) increase over the 8.00 mills authorized to be levied through the year 2021 pursuant to an election held on April 2, 2011, said increase due to reassessment?
Water and Wastewater District No. 1 -- 9.40 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Cameron Parish Water and Wastewater District No. 1, Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew levy of a tax of nine and forty hundredths (9.40) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said district (an estimated $211,359 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2022, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s water and wastewater systems within and for said district?
Waterworks District No. 11 -- 5.70 Mills Renewal - BOC - 10 Yrs.
· Shall Waterworks District No. 11 of the Parish of Cameron, Louisiana, be authorized to renew levy of a tax of five and seventy hundredths (5.70) mills on the dollar of assessed valuation on all property subject to taxation in said District (an estimated $212,062.71 reasonably expected to be collected from the levy of this tax per annum) for a period of ten (10) years, commencing with the year 2022, for the purpose of operating and maintaining said District’s water systems within and for said District?
JEFF DAVIS PARISH
Justice of the peace Ward 4
· Colby Perry (no party).
· Brian “Ping” Vanicor (R).
Jennings mayor
· Melvin Joseph Adams (D)
· Henry Guinn (R)
Jennings City Council District A
· Carolyn King Simon (D)
· Carolyn Washington (no party)
Jennings City Council District B
· Johnny Armentor (R)
· Christopher Carrier (D)
Jennings City Council District D
· Anthony Leblanc (D)
· Red Touchet (D)
School District No. 3 -- 14.98 Mills Continuation - SB - 10 Yrs.
· Shall School District No. 3 of the Parish of Jefferson Davis, State of Louisiana (the “District”), be authorized to continue to levy and collect a special tax of fourteen and ninety-eight hundredths (14.98) mills on all property subject to taxation in the District (an estimated $197,000 is reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year) for a period of ten (10) years, beginning with the year 2021 and ending with the year 2030, for the purpose of constructing, improving, maintaining and operating public school buildings and other school related facilities within and for the District, and acquiring equipment and furnishings therefor, said millage to represent a ninety-eight hundredths of a mill (.98) increase (due to reappraisal) over the 14 mills tax authorized to be levied through the year 2020 pursuant to an election held on October 22, 2011?
VERNON PARISH
BESE District 4
· Shelly McFarland (R)
· Michael Melerine (R)
· John Milkovich (independent)
· Cody Whitaker (no party)
· Cassie Williams (D)
