Local nonprofit gives furniture to families in need

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It has been several months since Louisiana was hit by two back-to-back hurricanes, and locals are still picking up the pieces these storms left behind. A local non-profit organization is lifting a burden off of the shoulders of those who need it most.
United Way of Southwest Louisiana provided hot meals, water and groceries to locals affected by recent hurricanes. This time, they are providing eligible families with an even bigger blessing: furniture for their homes.
“Our goal here in Southwest Louisiana, is to provide as many families as we can with free furniture,” said President and CEO of United Way, Denise Durel.
A generous donation made by a national retail company made this all possible. Furniture is arriving by truck loads, ready to be assembled, and then it’s on its way to a family.
“It is coming in by truck load,” Durel said. “We have already received 15 18-wheeler loads of furniture, and we have three more on the way.”
The demand for volunteers never stops. The organization is in desperate need of help to unload, sort and assemble furniture.
“We wanted to make sure to give people who work Monday through Friday, and who don’t have the availability to come and volunteer on a week day, to be able to volunteer,” Durel said. “We will be here Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as well.”
Families in need of furniture must apply online through United Way’s website. Proof of income will need to be provided, as well.
“We will start making phone calls,” Durel said. “We will verify the income and the information we have received on the application, then we will make the initial phone call to the family.”
For those interested in volunteering, visit the United Way’s website to sign up.
