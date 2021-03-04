Hometown Heroes - Spring Clean LC Volunteers

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - It may seem like litter prevention efforts have gone by the wayside since the hurricanes, but the City of Lake Charles has a Spring Clean LC campaign underway this month.
“Some of these houses are really old, maybe some elderly people that are in the neighborhood. So, it helps them pick up all the trash that we need to,” said Katie Johnson.
Johnson and her fellow Top Ladies of Distinction are no stranger to their stretch of Opelousas Street. They’ve adopted it for years, picking up litter and trash.
“Many of us grew up in the Goosport area, and we just want to make sure that we are helping those who can’t do it for themselves,” said Johnson
The Top Ladies are part of this month’s Spring Clean LC; an effort to clean up Lake Charles after a trashy six month period.
First United Methodist Church has their cleanup scheduled for March 14.
“First Methodist Church has been in Downtown Lake Charles since 1928. The sanctuary was built a year before the great depression. We’ve been at this location since 1871. So, we’re a part of downtown, and we love our neighbors. We love our neighborhood. We want to do our part to help it look right and look clean. I just thought it was a brilliant idea,” said Rev. Weldon Bares with First Methodist.
“We want to get this city looking back the way it was before the storms, if not better than it was before the storms. We’re going to have city crews out, but we’re also inviting volunteer groups to pitch in and come together. Let’s come together. Let’s build some morale and make this city look better,” said Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter
All it takes is a few volunteers and minimal tools.
“We’ll meet in the parking lot of the church, get everyone a plastic bag and vest. We’ll cover our few blocks and pick up every piece of trash,” said reverend Bares.
Spring Clean LC events can take place anytime in the month of March, and those looking to take part in an event can contact Matt Young at Lake Charles City Hall.
