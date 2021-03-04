Cowgirls clinch Southland Tournament spot despite blown lead at Nicholls

“What a heartbreaking loss,” said head coach Kacie Cryer. “Our girls played tough, hard, together, and it was one of our best conference games we played all year. We couldn’t ask for a better effort from the group. We did everything possible to win but credit Nicholls’ Anna McKendree for hitting some very tough and big shots. We made a few mistakes after those shots at the end that allowed Nicholls to steal this one from us.