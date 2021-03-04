Cowboys beat Cajuns 4-3 in stellar baseball game

The Cowboys went down in order in the fifth but in the sixth, Julian Gonzales got things going with a bunt single. Harden followed with a one out bunt single that advanced Gonzales to second. Fisbeck then popped one to right center field as Cajun center fielder Robertson covered a lot of ground to get a glove on the ball but couldn’t bring it in as Fisbeck slid into third for a triple while Gonzales and Harden scored to tie the game at 2-2.