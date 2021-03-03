Waitr offering discount as part of blood drive

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Waitr is teaming up with Vitalant to help encourage blood donations this week by offering free delivery coupons for donors.
Vitalant says the ice storm that recently hit our area as caused an immediate need for blood and plasma donations. As a result, the companies have announced that they will be holding a three-day special event starting today, Wednesday, Mar. 3, 2021.
Donors will receive a coupon from Waitr for a free delivery on their next purchase along with a facemask and other free gifts from Vitalant.
The event schedule will be as follows:
Wednesday
- Huber Park Community Center (2510 4th Avenue) - 10 a.m. through 3 p.m.
Thursday
- College Oaks Rec Center (3518 Ernest St.) - 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.
Friday
- Henry Heights Rec Center (801 E School St.) - 10 a.m. through 6 p.m.
To help maintain social distancing and lessen your wait time at the locations you can also schedule an appointment at Vitalant.org.
