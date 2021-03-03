Top-seeded St. Louis pulls past No. 4 St. Thomas More, 48-41

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - St. Louis is headed back to the Division II Championship game following the school’s 48-41 win over St. Thomas More in the semifinal round. The Lady Saints would use a 9-0 run in the fourth quarter to re-take the lead and down the fourth-seeded Lady Cougars to make their second straight title game appearance.
St. Louis’ Myca Trail led the game with 17 points while Paris Guillory chipped in 10 points in the win. Both were crucial with big shots made in the final quarter of play.
The Lady Saints will get their re-match with the No. 3 seed, Liberty, Friday at 2:30 p.m. The two schools met in the Division II Championship a season ago with the Patriots winning the title, 64-60.
