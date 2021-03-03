Teen Driver Safety Week: Focus on the Road

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - March 1st - 5th is Teen Driver Safety Week and authorities want to remind parents and teens of good driving habits that are important for keeping the roadways safe for everyone.
Today’s Reminder: Focus on the Road
One of the most common things that distracts both teens and adults on the road is something we carry with us every day. Remember, you should never text and drive.
Parents and guardians should remind teens about the dangers of texting, dialing, or even using mobile apps while driving. Reaching for a phone or reading a text while driving can result in drivers veering into different lanes, not noticing when the car in front of them stops or slows down, or worse.
Whatever text you receive or want to send, it can wait until you reach your destination or pull over to a safe area.
And distracted driving is not just limited to using a phone. Adjusting settings in your vehicle, eating or drinking while driving, or even being overly distracted by other passengers can be dangerous when you’re on the road.
Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.