Southwest Louisiana sends six teams to quarterfinal round

SOUTHWEST LOUISIANA (KPLC) - The second round of the LHSAA boys’ basketball playoffs wrapped up Tuesday night and after the dust settled only six teams from the Lake Area remained alive in the playoffs.
No local teams above Class B won games on Tuesday night as Iowa, Jennings, Oakdale, Grand Lake and Elton all fell in the second round.
Pitkin, Hathaway and Fairview meanwhile will continue their seasons after home wins.
On Monday, In the Division II bracket, the sixth-seeded Saints of St. Louis rolled No. 11 Thomas Jefferson at home, 68-40, to reach the quarterfinal round for the eighth consecutive year. Also at home was the Division IV eighth seed, Hamilton Christian. The Warriors defended ‘The Green Mile,’ defeating the ninth-seeded Vermilion Catholic Eagles, 67-54. HCS will too make its eighth consecutive quarterfinal appearance.
The Merryville Panther, the No. 11 seed in the Class 1A playoffs needed overtime to pull off the road upset over No. 6 Delhi, 80-77.
Meanwhile. Washington-Marion, the No. 7 seed in the Class 4A Playoffs has opted out of the playoffs due to an internal case of COVID-19. The Charging Indians were set to play No. 10 Plaquemines on Tuesday night at home.
TUESDAY’S FINAL SCORES:
(1) Madison Prep 79, (16) Jennings 51
(4) Carroll 64, (13) Iowa 53
(1) Rayville 109, (16) Oakdale 57
(8) Tensas 44, (9) Grand Lake 41
(3) Hathaway 67, (14) Choudrant 45
(2) Simsboro 84, (15) Elizabeth 47
(8) Pitkin 58, (9) Negreet 56
(6) Fairview 57, (11) Quitman 51
(15) Ringgold 59, (2) Elton 45
MONDAY’S FINAL SCORES:
(6) St. Louis 68, (11) Thomas Jefferson 40
(8) Hamilton Christian 67, (9) Vermilion Catholic 54
(23) Northwest 64, (7) South Beauregard 48
(11) Merryville 80, (6) Delhi 77
(10) Plaquemine 2, (7) Washington-Marion 0 Final/Forfeit
