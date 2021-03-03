Saints terminate contracts of tight ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints’ offseason cost-cutting moves continue. On Wednesday, they terminated the contracts of tight ends Josh Hill and Jared Cook.
Cutting Hill was a bit more surprising as he was used in a variety of ways since he joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2013. The move will save the Saints over $2 million.
In a statement released by the club, general manager Mickey Loomis and head coach Sean Payton both praised Hill’s unselfish ways.
“He is a true professional,” Loomis said of Josh Hill. “He has done so many things that very few people noticed but his coaches and teammates certainly were aware of his contribution to the team’s success over the better part of the last decade. He played with tremendous heart and determination and personified the characteristics that we highly value. He certainly earned our respect and admiration throughout his time in our program.”
“Josh joined us an undrafted free agent in 2013 and has been a model of consistency throughout his eight seasons with us,” said Saints Head Coach Sean Payton. “He has been reliable, selfless and filled numerous roles for us, oftentimes on the fly and in the middle of games, filling each role at a very high level. We appreciate everything he has done for our team and know he will have continued success as he moves forward.”
Since joining New Orleans in 2019, Cook, played in 29 games and recorded 80 receptions for 1,209 yards (15.1 avg.) with 16 touchdowns.
“Jared consistently displayed the playmaking skills that attracted us to him as a free agent two years ago,” said Payton. “He made a lot of big plays for us and was a positive influence on his teammates. Jared is a consummate professional who is dedicated to his craft and we wish him the best of luck in the future.”
The Saints are still projected to be well over the salary cap with the moves.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.