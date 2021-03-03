Repairs underway for Civic Center

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) -The Lake Charles Civic Center has been known as a focal point for entertainment, educational, social events, and more to the area for many years now. After the hit of two hurricanes, the center is in need of serious repair.
From hosting Mardi Gras parties to basketball games, The Civic Center has been the home for a number of big events over the years.
But that all changed on August 27th, the winds of Hurricane Laura peeled the roof back on the Colosseum and Rosa Hart Theatre.
With collapsed walls and water seeping into the wood floors, The Planning and Engineering Department for the City of Lake Charles realized they had a lot of work on their hands.
The director, Mike Huber says his team is working as proactively as possible to restore the center to its previous glory.
“Probably a year from now, we’ll still be working on the civic center. It’s going to take quite some time. We are prioritizing, he said. Like I mentioned, the roof and the cooling tower will be the first two things and then we will move to the Colosseum.”
During restorations, repairs will be made that are up to date with the hurricane wind codes.
