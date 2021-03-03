No. 4 Reeves shuts down top-seeded Gibsland-Coleman to advance to the Class C Title Game

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - For only the second time in school history, the Reeves Lady Raiders are headed to the Class C State Championship game after upsetting the No. 1 seed, Gibsland-Coleman. The Lady Raiders outscored the Lady Bulldogs 31-22 in the second half to win, 46-34.
“We had to be a bit unconventional in preparation for this game. I thought we were really ready to play this game. I was as confident as I have ever been in 24 years of coaching,” said Reeves head coach Mark Dronet. “There was no doubt in my mind we were going to win this game.”
Faith Cauthron led Reeves with 16 points and 17 rebounds for a double-double. Shelbi Miller added 12 points thanks to sharp shooting from the three-point line. Claire Dunnehoo (eight points) and Maddi Ford (six points) also contributed to the win.
Reeves will hit the road to Hammond to face the No. 2 seed in Hicks Friday at noon. The Lady Pirates dominated their semifinal game vs. No. 3 Plainview, 62-26.
