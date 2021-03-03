Merryville’s rally falls short against Northwood-Lena, 46-39

HAMMOND, La. (KPLC) - The second-seeded Merryville Lady Panthers achieved their goal of reach Marsh Madness for the second year in a row, unfortunately, their season ended a game before the championship bout. The Lady Panthers would start slow and couldn’t complete the comeback as No. 3 Northwood-Lena downed Merryville, 46-39.
The Lady Panthers would trail 28-15 at the half before eventually cutting the Lady Gator lead to just five late in the fourth quarter. The Class 1A championship appearance will be the first-ever for Northwood-Lena.
