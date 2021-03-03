McNeese basketball looks to clinch spot in Southland Conference Tournament

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - McNeese men’s basketball is set to host Nicholls State and Lamar to close out the regular season as they look to punch their ticket to the Southland Conference Tournament.
The Cowboys are 3-1 in their last four games and will host Nicholls at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Lamar at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Nicholls (13-2, 6-1) leads the Southland Conference standings while McNeese (10-11, 4-8) and Lamar (5-10, 6-17) sit at ninth and 10th, respectively.
McNeese can also earn a spot in the tournament if Houston Baptist (4-17, 3-10) loses to Incarnate Word (8-11, 5-7) or if Central Arkansas (4-18, 3-11) falls to Southeastern (7-15, 5-8) on Wednesday.
For teams to make the tournament, the Southland has adopted a point system in which a win earns a team three points and a no-contest game earns one point. This is the result of the number of games that will not be made up after being canceled due to the COVID virus.
The Cowboys currently have 14 points with the opportunity to add six more with wins on Thursday and Saturday. Twenty total points could get them a No. 6 seed in the tournament and an opening round bye.
The tournament will tip off next Tuesday, and will be expanded to 10 teams from eight.
